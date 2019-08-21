Rootstown Youth Football catches heat for gun raffle, Trump 2020 flag

“The Rootstown Youth Football organization provides opportunities for the community youth and is a strong and consistent advocate for township pride. However, in spite of the charged social climate regarding semi-automatic weapons, they continue to use them as raffle prizes for fundraisers. In the wake of tragic school shootings in places like Columbine, Chardon, Sandy Hook, Parkland, the STEM school in Colorado (the list unfortunately goes on and on) and the generally uneasy feeling about public safety and mass casualty incidents, a lot of people feel that it is in poor taste and inappropriate to associate lethal weaponry with youth activities. There are concerns about the proliferation of these types of weapons and their association with the broader issue of gun control. By continuing to hold these raffles despite voiced concerns, it shows that the Youth Football organization is willing to court controversy. They may have a legal right to raffle off these weapons as fundraisers, but that still doesn’t mean that it is fosters positive perception when associated with youth activities. Just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should.”