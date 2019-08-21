Student taken into custody after bringing gun to school in Newburgh Heights

Source: WIS
By Chris Anderson | August 21, 2019 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 10:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police confirm a student was taken into custody on Wednesday morning for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

The student and gun were found at Washington Park Environmental Studies Academy, which is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a safety precaution, but it has since been lifted.

According to a school district spokesperson, charges are pending.

“A Washington Park student is facing charges this morning after a teacher spotted him hiding a weapon outside on the school grounds. The principal put the school on lockdown while the grounds were searched, the weapon was located, Newburgh Heights police were notified and the student was taken into custody by our Safety & Security team.”

All students and faculty members are safe, according to Newburgh Heights police.

