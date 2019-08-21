Student taken into custody after bringing gun to school in Newburgh Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police confirm a student was taken into custody on Wednesday morning for bringing a gun onto school grounds.
The student and gun were found at Washington Park Environmental Studies Academy, which is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a safety precaution, but it has since been lifted.
According to a school district spokesperson, charges are pending.
All students and faculty members are safe, according to Newburgh Heights police.
