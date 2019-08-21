Sunny Side Up: Missing school for a mental health day?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a new law in Oregon that has people talking. The law, which went into effect on July 1, allows students five mental health days in a three-month period.
It was proposed by a group of teen activists, who successfully lobbied state lawmakers to expand the definition of excused absences to include conditions such as depression or anxiety as a way to combat climbing suicides.
Hailey Hardcastle, one of the teens behind the new law, told the Associated Press that some parents didn’t see the purpose behind it.
“Why should we encourage lying to our parents and teachers?” Hardcastle asked the AP. “Being open to adults about our mental health promotes positive dialogue that could help kids get the help they need.”
Question of the Day: Would you allow your kids to take a mental health day?
