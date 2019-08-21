Suspect arrested in Euclid after slamming stolen truck into house

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police were out searching for a suspect driving a stolen truck Tuesday afternoon, when they heard a call come over the radio.
It turns out the driver’s high-speed getaway came to a sudden halt when the truck slammed into a home on East 213th Street.
The residence was heavily damaged, but there were no injuries.
The suspect was arrested, and taken into custody.
The driver has not yet been identified.
