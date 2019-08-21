Suspect followed female around while masturbating in toy aisle at TJ Maxx, North Olmsted police report

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been charged with public indecency after allegedly masturbating while following a female victim around a North Olmsted store.
According to North Olmsted police, a female customer at TJ Maxx on Lorain Road reported that a man was following her while masturbating in the toy department on Aug. 14.
The victim waited for police to arrive to the store because she was afraid that the suspect may follow her to the parking lot.
Police located the suspect, identified as Jordan Golier, and arrested him for public indecency.
Golier was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in Rocky River Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charge on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.
