There is NOT a tornado in Strongsville, don’t believe your phone

There is NOT a tornado in Strongsville, don’t believe your phone
This is not accurate, thankfully. Source: WOIO
By John Deike | August 20, 2019 at 8:16 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:17 PM

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The good news is: a tornado neither touched down, nor was one spotted in Strongsville.

The bad news is: your iPhone is probably telling yo a different story.

If you happened to see this warning on your weather app, don’t believe it.

19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck explains:

WHY you shouldn’t believe the weather app on your phone reason 9877392: There is NO TORNADO in Strongsville right now...

Posted by Kelly Dobeck Meteorologist on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Download the 19 News First Alert weather app, here:

Your iPhone weather App is available in the iTunes App Store.

Your Android weather App is available in the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.