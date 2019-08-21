There is NOT a tornado in Strongsville, don’t believe your phone

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The good news is: a tornado neither touched down, nor was one spotted in Strongsville.
The bad news is: your iPhone is probably telling yo a different story.
If you happened to see this warning on your weather app, don’t believe it.
19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck explains:
