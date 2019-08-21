Woman says she escaped from East Cleveland man’s freezer, suspect arrested for kidnapping has lengthy rap sheet

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police say a woman escaped Eric Glaze’s home, where she says he was holding her captive since the weekend in a freezer.
“She was disoriented and thought today was Sunday. She had no recollection of time," said East Cleveland Police Chief Mike Cardilli.
The woman was taken to the hospital, and had suffered frostbite.
East Cleveland SWAT found freezers in Glaze’s house on Glenmont Road.
“There are multiple freezers in the house. I have not seen them, but I was told they were too small to fit a person," said Cardilli.
Glaze was arrested Tuesday and has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1999 in Cuyahoga County.
In 2016, Glaze was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and felonious assault. He pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to five years of community control.
In 2011 he was found guilty of misconduct on public transportation.
In 2010 Glaze was found guilty of aggravated menacing.
His history also includes several child endangering and domestic violence cases, where charges were dropped or he took a plea deal.
Glaze is due back in East Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.