Wooster community in mourning after 11th grade student dies on 1st day of school

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster City School District is providing counselors and mental health professionals for grieving students after the unfortunate passing of an 11th-grader.
According to school officials, Alexis Coleman died on Aug. 19 after an extended illness. The 16-year-old was a junior at Wooster High School.
Coleman aspired to become a medical assistant, according to her obituary. She loved music, drawing, and was a member of the high school’s bowling team.
Monday was the district’s first day of school.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.