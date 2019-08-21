Wooster community in mourning after 11th grade student dies on 1st day of school

Alexis Coleman (Source: Roberts Funeral Home obituary)
By Chris Anderson | August 21, 2019 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 1:35 PM

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster City School District is providing counselors and mental health professionals for grieving students after the unfortunate passing of an 11th-grader.

According to school officials, Alexis Coleman died on Aug. 19 after an extended illness. The 16-year-old was a junior at Wooster High School.

We appreciate the support of the community during this difficult time. The Wooster Way is to put others before self. Let’s all work to support the Coleman family in everything we do.
Statement from Wooster City School District

Coleman aspired to become a medical assistant, according to her obituary. She loved music, drawing, and was a member of the high school’s bowling team.

Monday was the district’s first day of school.

