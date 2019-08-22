Armed robbers caught on camera tying up employee at T-Mobile store in Akron (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying to suspects caught on surveillance during an armed robbery.
The incident occurred at the T-Mobile store on S. Arlington Street around 11:20 the morning of Aug. 18.
According to police, the suspects forced an employee to open the store’s safe before tying the victim up. They cleaned out the safe and then fled the scene.
They are wanted for aggravated robbery.
If you see suspects, call 911, do not approach them. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective P. Irvine at 330-375-2463 or call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP.
Tipsters can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.