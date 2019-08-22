Barrio announces new location is coming to Strongsville

STRONGVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Barrio just dropped the best news for build-your-own taco fans out in the suburbs just southwest of Downtown Cleveland.
The home of tacos, tequila, and whiskey tweeted out on Thursday that a new location was coming to Strongsville.
However, the vague Barrio Tacos message didn’t specify where or when.
Until then, you’ll just have to get your margarita and custom taco fix at one of Barrio’s other six Cleveland-area locations...or check out their seventh if you’re ever in Portsmouth, NH.
Barrio already announced that the chain is expanding with a location in Kent and one in the new Center City District up in Michigan.
