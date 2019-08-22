Beachwood Place developing outdoor theater, food truck lot to breathe new life into mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Place owners are asking for the city’s approval to build a new outdoor walkway on the mall’s northwest corner.
According to Beachwood City Council’s Aug. 27 planning and zoning agenda, the project is named “Outdoor Connector.” The trail would connect the businesses at the corner of Cedar and Richmond roads to the mall’s main entrance.
The renderings of the walkway include an open-air theater and parking spaces for food trucks.
19 News received a statement from Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz on the proposed proyect:
“This outdoor-connector concept,” he said, “will be a beautiful new venue for outdoor programming to benefit Beachwood residents and our neighbors.”
While the new path appears to encourage community gatherings, the mall has struggled recently with safety.
This past June, the mall was in the headlines after a police officer opened fire at a shoplifting suspect.
The mall also has a 5 p.m. curfew on Fridays and Saturdays for visitors aged 17 and under. After that time, these visitors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 years old.
No representative of Beachwood Place was available Thursday for comment on the project.
