Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam donate $4.5 million to Cleveland’s music programs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have donated $4.5 million to advance the city’s music scene.
According to the Browns organization, the Haslams’ donation is being divided up amongst the Cleveland Orchestra, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Playhouse Square.
The orchestra will receive $1 million towards bringing people closer to music.
“We love the opportunity to bring a world renowned music experience by The Cleveland Orchestra into the classroom,“ Dee Haslam said. “One Cleveland Orchestra Education program that we connect with especially is Mindful Music Moments, which exposes children daily to beautiful music by The Cleveland Orchestra, helping them focus and prepare for their day of work in the classroom and also give them tools that they can, ideally, utilize later in life in the form of mindfulness techniques. We are thrilled to be part of such a positive and productive way to help children start their day.”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will receive $2.5 million from the Haslams to go towards educational programs.
“Eliminating barriers and providing equal access for admission to all the wonderful musical and educational elements within the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is important to our family,” said Dee Haslam, who’s also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board member. “We are excited to create the Haslam Scholars Program and help foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of music for students throughout the state of Ohio."
One million dollars will be gifted to the Disney Musicals in Schools Program from Playhouse Square.
“We have been fortunate to experience the wonderful performances by the Disney Musical in Schools program at Playhouse Square,” Dee Haslam said. “It is so rewarding to see the confidence created and instilled within these youth participants and know how that will positively impact them later in life. To see how the family members are involved in the process, and the resulting camaraderie and team building that occurs is fantastic.”
