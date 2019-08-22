Cleveland Browns super fan makes a bold and permanent Super Bowl LIV prediction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone in the Dawg Pound who claims they are the Cleveland Browns’ number one fan just got some steep competition.
The Ohio State University student Garrett Howenstine just solidified his love for the Cleveland Browns with a tattoo of the helmet logo with the words “CLEVELAND BROWNS SUPERBOWL CHAMPS LIV."
Yes, that’s “superbowl” as one word, rather than two.
Howenstine’s best friend Ryan Koler posted the original photo of the tattoo, which has since gone viral.
However, Howenstine isn’t the only fan to have such high hopes.
The Jailhouse Taverne in Grafton is so optimistic about this season, they planned a Super Bowl party after the Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr.
The hype isn’t just surrounding the Cleveland Browns players, it’s also around the coaches, too.
New head coach Freddie Kitchens is already one of the early favorites to win NFL Coach of the Year.
In his post-practice interview after the last public training camp session, Kitchens expressed his appreciation for the faithful fans’ support, saying:
"The support was tremendous as you guys probably can tell. We never lacked of any fans being out, and I think the last day was just as many as the first. It was really special.”
