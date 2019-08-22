Cleveland firefighters turn up the heat against their chief, and sue to force his removal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters want Chief Angelo Calvillo out of the department, and they’re ramping up efforts to force his removal.
In a newly filed lawsuit, Local 93 of the International Association of Fire Fighters is demanding that a judge order Mayor Frank Jackson to terminate Calvillo.
The union says Cleveland is skirting guidelines that bar civil service employees from engaging in political work.
Petitions that Calvillo circulated during Jackson’s last campaign cycle collected a total of 100 signatures on behalf of the mayor. The chief’s name and signature are attached as is Jackson’s. Under prohibited activities, civil service rule 18.3 lists “Initialing or circulating a declaration of candidacy or petition for placement of a persons name on the ballot.”
The city has argued the rule only applies to nonpartisan elections, but attorney Joe Diemert -- who represents the firefighters -- says that loophole was litigated and closed years ago.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
