Cleveland police officer in court to be sentenced for soliciting prostitution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer will be sentenced in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday after previously pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution.
19 News will live stream the sentencing:
Officer Michael Rybarczyk, 58, was charged with 11 counts of soliciting prostitution. He ultimately pleaded guilty to five counts and the other six counts were dismissed.
An Internal Affairs investigation led to charges being filed on Feb. 4. Rybarzyk reportedly solicited women in the parking lot of First District headquarters.
Several months ago, Rybarczyk pleaded guilty in a separate criminal case.
He pleaded guilty to attempted unauthorized use of property charges and was sentenced to two years probation and 40 hours of community service.
Rybarczyk was on-duty when he used a social media platform to send non-work related messages to approximately 2,300 women.
Officer Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.
