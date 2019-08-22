Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Jealeah Hickman, a seventh grader at Newton D. Baker School of Arts, was last seen walking away from her school on W. 159th Street.
Hickman is described as a 5-foot-2 black female, weighing approximately 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue polo shirt.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jealeah Hickman is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.
