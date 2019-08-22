Comedy duo launches two shows on different networks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Harvard graduates and long-time friends launched two shows this summer which appear on the same night but on different networks.
“South Side” and “Sherman’s Showcase” were created by writing duo Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin.
The Emmy-nominated writers created “South Side” to show a different side of Windy City.
Salahuddin was born and raised on the South Side.
He, along with Riddle wanted to show some of the joy in Chicago and not highlight the grim statistics from the headlines.
“Part of what made it so special, we got to present a counter narrative," said Salahuddin. “You hear the numbers and you hear this stuff and we always tell people that’s a real small piece of a real big pie.”
The show is a workplace comedy set at the neighborhood Rent-T-Own. Imagine all the trouble the workers can get into while making their rounds around the city.
The majority of the people in front of and behind the camera on “South Side” are from the South Side of Chicago.
“Sherman’s Showcase” is another comedy but it’s a parody. The spoof variety show is described as “30 Rock” set on “Soul Train.”
“The cool thing is that you can just sit on the couch and ride this ride with us for an hour,” said Diallo.
“Sherman’s Showcase” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on IFC, and “South Side,” also currently airing on Wednesdays, but at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.
