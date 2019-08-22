Cleveland’s crossing guard shortage has city council ramping up recruitment efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of intersections all over the Cleveland area lack crossing guards, and elected officials aim to change that.
Ward 6 Cleveland City Councilman Blake Griffin is hoping to recruit people from the community who can lend a helping hand.
“Anyone who wants to do this can always call the Department of Community, and we’re constantly trying to find more people to do that job," Griffin said.
The position pays about $20 per day, with health benefits.
“Our crossing guards are valuable to what they’re trying to do in this city because they make sure not only that children get across the street safely but they are extra eyes and ears,” Griffin concluded.
Those interested in lending a hand in the community can call Cleveland’s Department of Community at 216-623-5080.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.