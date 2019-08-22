UPDATE: Children hospitalized after East Cleveland police cruiser crashes into church van

UPDATE: Children hospitalized after East Cleveland police cruiser crashes into church van
Source: WOIO
By John Deike | August 22, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 8:11 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood was shut down in East Cleveland on Thursday after a police cruiser collided with a church van.

East Cleveland Police said children riding in the Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church van were injured during the crash. Officers were assisting University Circle Police, who were pursuing a murder suspect, when the accident occurred.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, and police didn’t say which hospital they were taken to.

A neighborhood has been shut down in East Cleveland after a police cruiser collided with a church van. Full story: https://bit.ly/31WD2Oz

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, August 22, 2019

The crash occurred at Hayden and Holyoke avenues on Thursday afternoon.

Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.