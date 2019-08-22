UPDATE: Children hospitalized after East Cleveland police cruiser crashes into church van

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood was shut down in East Cleveland on Thursday after a police cruiser collided with a church van.
East Cleveland Police said children riding in the Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church van were injured during the crash. Officers were assisting University Circle Police, who were pursuing a murder suspect, when the accident occurred.
The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, and police didn’t say which hospital they were taken to.
The crash occurred at Hayden and Holyoke avenues on Thursday afternoon.
