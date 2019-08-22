Former Cleveland policeman sentenced for soliciting sex while on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We’re just gonna hope for the best outcome today and hopefully everything turns out OK. Get this behind me. Gotta move on,” is what Michael Rybarczyk told 19 News as he awaited sentencing.
“The defendant spent the first two hours of his work day as a Cleveland police officer soliciting women on social media by asking them if they want to pay to play,” Prosecutor Kellie Williams told Judge Joseph Zone.
An odd twist in the case is that in addition to duties at the first district where the sex occurred in the back parking lot, the former sergeant once worked in internal affairs.
The same unit that uncovered his crimes. He has retired from the force, resigned his commission and can no longer take part in any form of law enforcement.
“I don’t like being on this side of the courtroom. It’s not who I am, it’s not who I should be. I made a series of bad decisions.” said Rybarczyk to the Judge while apologizing.
Zone sentenced him to 10 days in jail. He also has to complete 200 hours of community service work, two years of probation and a sexual counselling program.
