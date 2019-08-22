Happy at work? Almost half of Cleveland workers surveyed will look to get a new job this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A survey of Cleveland workers, just released, showed 42% said they will look for a new job in the next 12 months according to the staffing company Robert Half.
If you’re tired of your current situation and considering a leap to a new job there is some good news.
“Currently, there are more jobs out there than people to fill them," according to Alan Reisinger, Cleveland Regional VP of Robert Half. “It’s a candidate’s market and hiring is extremely competitive for employers.”
The survey also asked what it would take those employees to change their mind and stay at their current job:
- 45% More money
- 21% More time off
- 14% Promotion
- 10% New boss
- 10% Nothing
Concentrating on the more money request Reisinger said even thought there are lots of jobs out there, it’s never a good idea to use that as a threat or ultimatum against your boss.
“It can be tempting to give your boss an ultimatum, but this can be a bad move” Reisinger advised. “If they cannot offer you a raise, then you might find yourself without a job – and taking such a combative stance may leave a bad taste in your employer’s mouth. The last thing you want to do is burn bridges.”
Before completely uprooting your work life, perhaps asking for that raise is the way to go.
You’re already working hard, but before marching in and demanding more money, you have a bit more work to do according to Reisinger.
1. Benchmark your salary
Take the time to learn the average salaries for your position and similar roles. Consult salary resources, such as the Robert Half Salary Guides to determine the going rates for your job. If your compensation is below par, you can use this information as leverage for requesting an increase.
2. Quantify your achievements
You know you’re doing a good job, but when figuring out how to ask for a raise, start by building your case and documenting the bottom-line benefits you’ve brought to the company. How have you taken initiative or added value?
3. Prepare for a discussion
Read through your job description and make sure you’re fulfilling all your duties. If you’re going above and beyond, make note of your accomplishments so you can mention them to your employer. Walk into your meeting ready to talk about the projects you’ve played a key role in and what you’ve done outside of your job description.
4. Practice your approach
Role-play with a friend or family member. Practice answering questions about the standard salary figures you’ve researched, the hours and dollars you’ve saved the company. It’s not easy: According to Robert Half's Confidence Matters study, many professionals find the idea of asking for more money fills them with dread: 36% said they’d rather clean the house, 14% said they’d rather look for a new job, and 5 percent would prefer getting a root canal!
5. Have a fallback position
Maybe you’ve taken all the right steps, but your boss still turns you down. Don’t be afraid to ask for a reason or what it would take to get a raise in the future. If your manager isn’t ready to consider a raise, ask what specific actions would be needed to merit one, and set a review date. If tight budgets are the issue, ask about a one-time bonus or employee benefits that can increase your job satisfaction — such as more vacation time, an increased bonus, flexible scheduling, professional development, a new title or an equity stake in the company.
