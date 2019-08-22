Middle school students face random drug testing in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Olmsted Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved randomly drug testing middle school students.
Only seventh and eighth grade students involved in sports or extra curricular activities will be subject to the random testing. According to state law, public schools cannot implement random drug testing across the whole student body.
The school system told parents the tests have worked well in deterring drug use at the high school level. Administrators started testing high schoolers involved in sports or extracurricular activities in 2015.
According to the 2018 Cuyahoga County Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 21 percent of middle school students said they had consumed at least a drink of alcohol, 10 percent said they’d tried marijuana, and 6 percent said they’d abused prescription drugs.
