3-month-old safe after parental abduction, father in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-month-old boy is safe after being forcibly taken from his mother’s home on Cleveland’s East Side.
According to police, the infant was taken by his non-custodial father, 30-year-old Jimmy Ramone Eacho.
Eacho reportedly dragged the boy’s mother down the stairs and shot at her before he took the baby and fled the scene in a black 2003 Audi sedan.
The infant has since been recovered and is said to be in good health.
Jimmy Ramone Eacho is in police custody.
