NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials charged a Grant County High School teacher with rape and sodomy for an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Officials say Kendall Burk, 23, is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy.
They say she had multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old male student.
The interactions happened over summer break off campus, officials say.
The sheriff’s office says school administration alerted the school resource deputy on Aug. 21 of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.
A police report says Burk admitted to having sexual relations with the student on four different occasions: twice at a home on Mohawk Trail in Dry Ridge, and twice in her car on Kinmon Road.
Police say the relationship began in June and lasted until about July 3.
Burk posted bond Thursday afternoon and is on house arrest.
School officials say Burk was with them for two years.
She is currently listed as a bio-medical science teacher on the school’s website, but in a letter home to parents Thursday, school officials say she has been ‘removed from duties':
"Dear Parents:
This letter is to provide our parents and stakeholders with information relative to events which unfolded in our school district throughout the day on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
At that time, high school administration received notice of allegations of inappropriate conduct between a teacher in our district and a student. The district followed proper protocol for a preliminary investigation and notified the school resource officer (SRO); the Grant County Sheriff’s Office subsequently followed with their investigation. The teacher has been removed from duties.
All remaining proceedings involving this incident will be handled outside the school arena.
While these events, of course, sadden us, our first priority — and that of the law enforcement with whom we work — is and must always be the protection of our students. We express our appreciation to those who worked with us to this end.
Sincerely,
Superintendent Matthew A. Morgan"
