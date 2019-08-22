Northeast Ohio music shop rushes drum set to Taylor Swift for VMA performance

Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Source: Evan Agostini)
By Rachel Vadaj | August 22, 2019 at 7:47 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 7:49 PM

HUBBARD, Ohio (WOIO) - “When TAYLOR SWIFT needs a Pink Sparkle drum set for the VMAs, you make it happen!”

That’s what Hubbard Music store owner Mark Tirabassi posted on Facebook when the store got the call for a rush shipment of a pink sparkle Ludwig drum set through a series of industry connections.

Taylor Swift is opening this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 26.

But that’s not even the cherry on top... the 29-year-old singer is nominated for 10 different awards, including video of the year, song of the year, and best pop video.

Her latest album titled “Lover” will be released on Friday, Aug. 23.

The drum set from Hubbard Music isn’t the only Northeast Ohio tie the world-famous pop star has.

Strongsville native Paul Sidoti has been her guitarist and vocalist since December 2007.

