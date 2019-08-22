Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs this evening, cooler and less humid weather moves in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved across the area this morning. High pressure will build over the region on Thursday. The high will remain in control of our weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be below normal and skies will be dry. Unsettled weather, as well as warmer temperatures, will return early next week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a dreary day out there. Keep the umbrella close this afternoon.
Rain will wind down through the evening. We won’t have much, if any, rain left by sunset. Skies will also gradually clear as the evening goes on.
Cooler, less humid air will move into our neck of the woods tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by tomorrow morning. Brr!
Beautiful Stretch of Weather:
After a soggy Thursday, things are looking up for the end of the week and the weekend.
Friday’s high: 75°
Saturday’s high: 76°
Sunday’s high: 80°
Humidity levels will be low and comfortable every day through the weekend.
At this time, even Monday appears to be a dry day. Highs will climb into the low 80s.
Things will get a touch more humid early next week, but not unbearably so. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.
Our next meaningful chance of rain will be next Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be moving through during the daylight hours.
