Scandal-plagued Cuyahoga County corrections officer now faces extortion and intimidation charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Idris-Farid Clark, a Cuyahoga County corrections officer, was arrested Thursday and charged with extortion and intimidation--both third-degree felonies.
Clark is in custody at the Geauga County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000, and he is to have no contact with sheriff or jail employees, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI completed the investigation leading to Clark’s arrest.
Clark was previously indicted on April 8 for an offense that occurred on July 16, 2018. Clark allegedly sprayed an inmate with pepper foam after the inmate had been placed in a restraint chair. Clark was charged with felonious assault, assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.
Clark is one of five corrections officers who have been indicted on charges ranging from assault to tampering with evidence.
The Special Prosecutions section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.