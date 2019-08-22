School crossing guard vacancies still an issue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crossing guards help children get to and from school safely, but in the city of Cleveland, school crossing guard vacancies continue to be a problem.
The 19 News Investigative Team dug through city records and found, as of this week, 44 out of 355 positions have not been filled.
All crossing guards are hired through the Cleveland Division of Police on the recommendation of the city council member in the ward in which the school is located.
Our review shows 14 of the 17 council members still have positions open in their respective wards.
Council members Dona Brady, Jasmine Santana, Matt Zone, and Blane Griffin each have five vacancies in their wards.
Joseph Jones, Anthony Brancatelli, Kerry McCormack and Phyllis Cleveland each have four vacancies.
According to a city document, in 2018 crossing guards made $20.50 a day.
