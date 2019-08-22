Sunny Side Up: Solving Cleveland’s crossing guard shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing the city of Cleveland’s crossing guard shortage that could have a dramatic impact on the safety of area school children.
The 19 News Investigative Team dug through city records and found, as of this week, 44 out of 355 positions have not been filled. Irregular hours and $20 a day makes the positions difficult for some city council members.
That brings us to the QOTD: What would you do to solve Cleveland’s crossing guard shortage?
