Suspected medical condition causes 66-year-old man to plow through 2 Willoughby offices with pickup truck

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two ravaged Willoughby offices will temporarily be closed for business after a Concord resident crashed into the building with his pickup truck.
The Willoughby Police Department said dispatch got a call for a vehicle that drove through the front of the For Your Eyes Only optometrist office at 5900 SOM Center Road at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said officers responded to the scene with the Willoughby Fire Department and saw a 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup truck inside the eyeglass business.
Willoughby police said authorities believe the 66-year-old driver of Concord Township suffered an unknown medical condition that caused him to lose control of the truck.
According to police, the driver was not believed to be severely injured from the crash.
However, police said he was transported to Lake West Medical Center for treatment.
No one was inside For Your Eyes Only or the business next door called OsteoStrong at the time of the incident, according to police.
Police said both of those business will remain closed for the time being until repairs can be made.
The crash is still being investigated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.