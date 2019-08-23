Cleveland Firefighters using unique approach in their quest to have Chief Calvillo removed.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the heels of last night’s filing of a civil lawsuit against the city demanding that Chief Angelo Calvillo be removed from office, a criminal complaint was filed against the chief on Friday.
Cleveland Firefighters Union Local 93′s Attorney Joe Diemert said the filing is what he calls the “citizen’s route” to force the prosecutor to act.
It all has to do with the Chief circulating nominating petitions on behalf of Mayor Frank Jackson. The chief collected 100 names.
So, how is that criminal?
“The charter says that violation of these rules is also a crime. It’s a misdemeanor first degree punishable by a fine of up to $1000 or 6 months in jail,” according to Diemert.
The firefighters union has long complained about Chief Calvillo, citing what they call a lack of leadership.
In short, they believe the chief doesn’t fight hard enough on their behalf when it comes to staffing levels, equipment, and other issues.
Union President Fran Lally says they want a change:
“There’s a whole list of reasons that you know we went to a vote of no confidence on the chief earlier this year and the vote was 604 to 16 voting that they have no confidence in the chief."
So far, the city has rebuffed the effort to remove the chief, saying he did nothing wrong circulating the petitions.
“All we’re asking is that the administration hold the chief of the division to the same standard that he holds our members to every day. No more, no less.” was Lally’s response.
The City of Cleveland said it had no response to the union’s action.
