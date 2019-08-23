East Cleveland man charged with execution-style triple murder finally faces Cuyahoga County judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of gunning down three people at an auto body shop in Cleveland will be arraigned Friday morning at the Cuyahoga County Commons Pleas Court.
Jessie Melton, of East Cleveland, will stand trial for the execution-style murders that unfolded in August 2012, where a man and two women were shot in the head and died at Imperial Auto Sales, located near East 183rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Fifty-year-old Brian Yuravak, 48-year-old Lori Sarli and 53-year-old Babette Hockenberry were discovered in a rear room by the auto shop’s owner.
According to the Homicide Review Task Force -- a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Cleveland Homicide Unit, the FBI and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department -- the Cuyahoga County grand jury indictment includes two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder and 17 other counts.
Melton was previously convicted for attempted robbery and drug offenses, and in December 2018, he pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.
The suspect faces life in prison.
