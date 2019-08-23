East Cleveland Police share new details on pursuit policy after crash involving van of children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -East Cleveland Police are sharing new details, including their police pursuit policy following a crash where multiple children were injured.
East Cleveland Police Captain Scott Gardner said the officer was responding to a call for help from University Circle Police to apprehend a murder suspect. The officer did not make it to the scene.
Captain Gardner said the officer was still responding to an emergency call for service. That means he could use lights and sirens and drive at high speeds, if necessary.
According to The East Cleveland Police Department’s chase policy, the officer was operating under a Code Three. The policy states a Code Three “generally designates an officer to activate all emergency warning devices and to use all legal allowances reasonably necessary to expedite travel to the scene of an incident.”
The policy also requires a duty to respond promptly and safely. It states, “the intent of this policy is to help ensure fulfillment of that responsibility within acceptable limits of safety for the general public and our police officers.”
According to federal records, in 2017 more than 400 people were killed in police chases across the nation.
That number is likely much higher, though because the information in police reports can sometimes be incomplete.
As far as changing any of these policies, Captain Gardner said they review these protocols every year.
“There is a balance that needs to be met with the safety of the community that is driving and the ability to apprehend violent criminals,” Captain Gardner said in an email.
According to federal records, as of January 2013, all state police and highway patrol agencies and nearly all local police and sheriffs’ offices had a written vehicle pursuit policy. The report shows in jurisdictions with fewer than 10,000 residents, 4% of the local police departments and 10% of the sheriffs’ offices did not have a written pursuit policy.
19 News requested numbers for how many East Cleveland Police pursuits and officer-involved crashes have happened this year. We are still waiting for that data.
