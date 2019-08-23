East Cleveland woman who led police on dangerous high-speed pursuit while ‘on way to work’ pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a dangerous high-speed police pursuit earlier this year.
Imani Edwards, 23, told police she didn’t stop when they attempted to pull her over on March 22 because she was on her way to work.
On Thursday, Edwards pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony.
According to investigators, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop Edwards on I-77 in Broadview Heights for illegal window tinting.
Edwards instead took off and led troopers and police with Newburgh Heights and Cuyahoga Heights on a chase that eventually ended on East 105th Street near St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.
Dash camera footage shows Edwards smashing into several law enforcement vehicles on I-77 near the Pershing Avenue exit.
When the pursuit finally ended and Edwards was taken into custody, an officer can be heard on a body camera footage asking her, “What are you doing?”
“I was on my way to work,” Edwards responded.
“Do you have any idea what you just did?” the officer asked.
“Yes sir,” said Edwards.
“Obviously you don’t,” the officer replied.
Following the incident, Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy praised the work of the officers, who never fired their weapons.
“Their lives were at stake," said Majoy. “She almost ran them over. That’s a 2,000 pound weapon coming at you, they jumped out of the way just in the nick of time to save their own lives.”
Edwards has been ordered to pay $18,264.19 in restitution to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She was also ordered to pay the Newburgh Heights Police Department $8,396.50.
Sentencing for Edwards has been set for Sept. 25.
