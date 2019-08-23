Highway Patrol investigating after East Cleveland Police cruiser crashes into church van with children inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation of an accident involving an East Cleveland police cruiser and church affiliated van carrying kids home from daycare.
Three children were seriously injured in the crash and remain at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
An East Cleveland police officer, the van driver and a day care supervisor who was in the van were also treated for their injuries.
The children were being driven home from the Bright Star Kiddie Tots Day-Care in a van that belongs to the day-care affiliated Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church when it was hit in the right rear, spun and hit a building on Hayden Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol.
Kyra Hall is the director of the day-care center.
“It has been a rough night and a rough morning but we’re hopeful, we’re prayerful, we just hope everything turns out to be okay,” she said.
The cruiser was responding to a call for assistance from University Circle police who were involved in a pursuit.
East Cleveland Police tell 19 News that the officer had not yet joined the pursuit when the accident occurred.
“All we can do is pray for them and their families,” Hall said.
