Hot team means higher ticket prices for Cleveland Browns fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Browns tickets sold on the secondary market might be as hot as the team itself, meaning prices are rising.
Analysts with the ticket site Vivid Seats, compared week one tickets from the 2018 season with Tyrod Taylor as your starting quarterback, and 2019 with Baker Mayfield under center.
In 2018, the average ticket sold on Vivid went for $148 and that was against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If you want to be at this year’s season opener the average ticket sold is $223, an increase of $75.
That price of $223 makes the Browns versus the Tennessee Titans the seventh most in-demand ticket on Vivid Seats for week one.
- Steelers at Patriots (Sunday Night Football): $712
- Packers at Bears (Thursday Night Football): $521
- Redskins at Eagles: $269
- Giants at Cowboys: $254
- Texans at Saints (Monday Night Football): $241
- Bengals at Seahawks: $239
- Titans at Browns: $223
- Falcons at Vikings: $169
- Rams at Panthers: $161
- Chiefs at Jags: $141
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.