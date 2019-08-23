Live: Lorain serial killer Samuel Little arraigned for killing 2 women in Cleveland decades ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Samuel Little, one of America’s most vicious serial killers, is facing new murder charges that date back 30 years.
Little is being arraigned via video conference at Cuyahoga County Court on Friday.
In May, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a grand jury had returned an indictment against Little, 78, for murdering two Cleveland women in 1984 and 1991.
Special Investigation Division Chief in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office Richard Bell said, “These are heinous acts, he has such a disregard for human life, specifically women, there’s a lot of hatred toward women.”
Little, who grew up in Lorain, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and six counts of kidnapping, according to a press release issued by O’Malley’s office.
Little has confessed to killing 93 women across the country, and more than half of which have been confirmed. His killing spree spans 35 years, and extends to a dozen states.
