3-month-old boy returned to mother after being snatched by violent father, Cleveland Police report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news regarding a 3-month-old baby taken from his mother that we first told you about on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been found, he’s OK and his father -- whom police say took him -- is behind bars.
James Carter, who lives downstairs from the kidnapping victim, talked exclusively with 19 News.
“I heard a commotion in the back hallway. It appeared someone was being thrown or dragged down steps,” he said.
Cleveland police arrested 30-year-old Jimmy Ramone Eacho after they say he snatched his baby son, King, from his mother.
Something sparked a fight and things went from bad to worse. “In the process he grabbed their child and he left with the child, but not before he had issued threats of what he was going to do to the neighbors downstairs," Carter said.
Eacho, the non-custodial parent, has been charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm, domestic violence and child endangering.
