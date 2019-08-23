New Philadelphia Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl missing since last week

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said authorities are searching for 17-year-old Kylee Fellows after she ran away on Friday, Aug. 16.
According to the Attorney General, Fellows is 5′4″ tall, weighs 135 lbs., has brown hair, brown eyes, and may walk with a limp.
There was no description given of what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Anyone that has information on where Fellows may be is urged to call the New Philadelphia Police Department at (330) 343-4488.
