Northeast Ohio weather: Gorgeous weekend ahead, rain returns Tuesday

Short Term Forecast:
What an absolutely beautiful day out there. I could get used to this! How about you?
Tonight will also be very nice with partly to mostly cloudy skies and very pleasant temperatures. The only issue would be a small chance for a few passing rain showers, mainly after 8:00 PM. The areas most favored for these lake effect rain showers will be north of Akron.
A few of these light little showers may hang around into the early-morning hours of your Saturday. They may also be accompanied by a few waterspouts. ‘Tis the season!
Will tonight be another cooler-than-average night? Absolutely. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by dawn tomorrow.
Gorgeous Weekend:
I don’t know about you but this is the kind of weather I wait all Winter and most of Spring for.
Saturday’s high: 75°
Sunday’s high: 80°
Humidity levels will remain low through the weekend.
We’ll call it partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday.
With very little rain expected until Tuesday, this is perfect weather to head to your favorite local car wash.
Looking Ahead:
If you’re already making plans for next week, plan for a little warm-up.
Monday’s high: 79°
Tuesday’s high: 83° (A little more humid but not unbearably so.)
Wednesday’s high: 83°
Thursday’s high: 80°
Friday’s high: 79°
The only chance of rain we have in the forecast for the new work week is on Tuesday. Scattered storms will be moving through.
If you’re thinking even further ahead to Labor Day weekend, models are in good agreement (for now) that there will be a front moving through on Saturday. That would bring us a few showers and storms during the day Saturday.
For now, Sunday and Monday are looking dry.
