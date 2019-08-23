Northeast Ohio Weather: Low to Mid 70s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are feeling the coolest air mass in quite some time around here today. High pressure is centered over Lake Superior. The wind is out of the north. I’m expecting a sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 70s. Lake effect moisture increases tonight. The clouds will increase, as a result, downwind of the lake. The wind will shift more to the northeast. That will put most of the clouds from Cleveland and west. At this point we do not have any lake effect rain, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we develop a few west of Cleveland overnight and into Saturday morning.