Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards for all Ohio counties along the Lake Erie coastline because of the high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents.
According to the National Weather Service:
“A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents. These swimming risks can create life- threatening conditions even for good swimmers. Follow the instruction of local authorities or stay out of the water.”
NWS reports the Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga and Lake counties is in effect until 11 p.m. on Friday.
The statement for Erie, Lorain, and Ottawa counties is in effect until 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to NWS.
