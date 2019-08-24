Cleveland residents call collapsed church dangerous eyesore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Minister’s Missionary Baptist Church on East 130th is in ruins - nothing but a pile of debris after the building suddenly collapsed earlier this week.
The good news is that no one was hurt. However, the problem now is the clean up.
“My family lives in this community. It’s unfortunate. I mean they just let the whole community go. We’re always the last people to get any service,” said LaChelle Bender.
You can literally see on the ground, brick by brick the foundation of the church that was once really a strong foundation of the neighborhood. Now with all the wreckage, parents don’t want their kids anywhere near the site.
“Definitely a safety hazard. It’s a safety hazard for an adult,” said another woman hoping to remain anonymous.
19 spoke to Cleveland city spokesperson, Dan Williams who tells us the building is on the demolition list. He also sent us this statement regarding this matter.
On Aug. 16th the City of Cleveland Department of Building and Housing received a complaint about the property located at 3145 East 130th Street in Cleveland.
