Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer placed on unpaid administrative leave following string of charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The already scandal-plagued Cuyahoga County Jail has been slapped with another issue with corrections officers.
Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan confirmed Cuyahoga County Jail Cpl. William Jordan was placed on unpaid administrative leave at the beginning of this week after fessing up to supervisors about multiple charges he faces in Lorain County.
According to Avon Lake Municipal Court records, Jordan was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on Aug. 13.
Those court records show the Lorain resident was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while under the influence, and having defective headlights.
Court records show Jordan was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to OVI and possession of marijuana.
Jordan’s pretrial is set for Thursday morning, according to court records.
