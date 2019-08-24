Double fatal crash near Marblehead under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two vehicle accident at the intersection of E. Bay Shore Road and S. Danbury North Road near Marblehead is being investigated after two people riding a motorcycle lost their lives.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the accident that occurred Aug. 22 at 5:48 p.m.
A Ford E-350 van, driven by Austin Lepole, 25, of Lakeside Marblehead, collided with a 2019 Harley Davidson carrying Wayne E. Keller, 73, of Elmore, and Mary Lowry, 54, of Woodville.
Keller and Lowry both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash according to the police report. Both Mr. Keller and Mrs. Lowry were not wearing helmets.
According to the OSHP the van, driving southbound on S. Danbury North Road, failed to yield at the posted stop sign and was struck by the motorcycle.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.
