Geauga County K9 is safer now in part to a charitable donation

Geauga County K9 is safer now in part to a charitable donation
Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Argo to will get a donation of a bullet and stab vest from Vested Interest in K9s.
By Michael Dakota | August 24, 2019 at 3:50 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 3:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Argo, a Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9, will be safer now from bullets and knives after receiving a vest valued at $950.

Argo will receive the vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. a 501c (3) charity.

The stated mission of the organization is to provide bullet and stab protective vests for law enforcement dogs.

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Argo to get donation of body armor Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Argo will...

Posted by Geauga County Sheriff on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,500 protective vests to police dogs in over 50 states.

The Geauga County K9 will have his vest in eight to 10 weeks.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.