Geauga County K9 is safer now in part to a charitable donation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Argo, a Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9, will be safer now from bullets and knives after receiving a vest valued at $950.
Argo will receive the vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. a 501c (3) charity.
The stated mission of the organization is to provide bullet and stab protective vests for law enforcement dogs.
Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,500 protective vests to police dogs in over 50 states.
The Geauga County K9 will have his vest in eight to 10 weeks.
