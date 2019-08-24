Maria’s field of sunflowers near Cedar Point is starting to bloom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cedar Point sunflower field dedicated to Maria McNamara is starting to bloom.
Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon was first planted in 2013. The field is named for Maria McNamara, who was diagnosed with terminal glioma at the age of 6. Maria passed away in July of 2007, she was 7 years old.
Following her death, her family made it their mission to not let any family go through that pain by creating the foundation to raise funds for children diagnosed with childhood brain tumors.
Anyone can dedicate a sunflower at Maria’s Field of Hope in honor of a loved one and help fight childhood cancer and preserve this special place of Hope.
Because the field in Avon has been threatened by development the sunflower field’s future is unsure.
However, this is the first year Cedar Point has partnered with the organization to plant a field next to the resort’s Express Hotel.
The Cedar Point field has started to bloom, the Avon field is expected to take several more weeks.
