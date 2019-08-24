Massillon Police track down man accused of attempting to kidnap 16-year-old girl at McDonald’s

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Massillon Police Department swiftly put an alleged attempted kidnapper behind bars after he tried to abduct a teenager at McDonald’s.
According to Massillon Police, Patrolman Manos responded to the downtown McDonald’s for a man grabbing a 16-year-old girl and attempting to leave with her at 3:40 p.m. on Friday.
Police said the girl was able to break away and flee from her attempted kidnapper, who was identified as Tyrone Davis.
Davis fled the scene before Patrolman Manos could arrive, according to police.
Soon after, Davis was located at the SARTA bus station in downtown Massillon and detained, according to police.
Police said after further investigation, Davis was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of abduction, attempted kidnapping, sexual imposition, and unlawful restraint.
According to police, Davis was booked into the Stark County Jail.
