Methamphetamine, opiates and drug paraphernalia seized in Medina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Police Department and the Medina County Drug Task Force responding to complaints executed a search warrant that resulted in four people being taken into custody.
Medina detectives responded after receiving complaints about drug trafficking at a residence.
After the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Foundry Street in the City of Medina law enforcement collected methamphetamine, opiates and drug paraphernalia, as well as property stolen from a Medina business.
According to a press release the four occupants of the home have been charged with one count of possession, a felony of the fifth degree.
Charged were, Skylier Garnett, 27, of Medina, Floyed Miller, 57, Lodi, Heather Raymond-Garnett, 30, Medina and Dustin Snook, 31, Medina.
