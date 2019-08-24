Methamphetamine, opiates and drug paraphernalia seized in Medina

Medina detectives responded after receiving complaints about drug trafficking at a residence.

By Michael Dakota | August 24, 2019 at 2:49 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 2:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Police Department and the Medina County Drug Task Force responding to complaints executed a search warrant that resulted in four people being taken into custody.

After the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Foundry Street in the City of Medina law enforcement collected methamphetamine, opiates and drug paraphernalia, as well as property stolen from a Medina business.

According to a press release the four occupants of the home have been charged with one count of possession, a felony of the fifth degree.

Charged were, Skylier Garnett, 27, of Medina, Floyed Miller, 57, Lodi, Heather Raymond-Garnett, 30, Medina and Dustin Snook, 31, Medina.

Four occupants of a Medina home were charged after police executed a search warrant.

