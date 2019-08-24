Northeast Ohio: Taste of fall in the forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It should come as no surprise that, as we begin the final week of August, we’ll see some fall-like temperatures from time to time. Tonight is one of those times.
High pressure centered over eastern Ontario will take the credit (blame?) for tonight’s clear skies and autumn-like temperatures bottoming out around 50 degrees.
Sunday will begin with plenty of sunshine but, as the high pressure drifts toward the maritimes, clouds will be on the increase and temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s on breezy southeast winds.
Monday holds the risk of afternoon rain as temperatures approach 80. Scattered showers and possible thunder can be expected on Monday night and into Tuesday.
